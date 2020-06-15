Richmond Mayor Calls for Investigation After Officer Drove into Crowd of Protesters

Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, has asked the state’s top prosecutor to investigate an incident in which a police officer drove an SUV into a crowd of protesters on Saturday. Mayor Levar Stoney has also requested that the police department place the officer who was at the wheel on leave. Richmond police say their own investigation is underway—and they said the incident involved a “possible assault” on an officer. Several Richmond cops have already been removed from duty for tear-gassing peaceful protesters on June 1.