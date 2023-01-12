‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Facing Felony Domestic Violence Charges
PRE-TRIAL
The co-creator and vocal engine behind Adult Swim’s cult-favorite animated comedy Rick and Morty attended a pre-trial hearing on Thursday related to felony domestic violence charges. Justin Roiland is charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury, and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, in relation to an incident on Jan. 19, 2020 with a woman he was dating at the time, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News. He was charged in May, and arrested and released in August on a $50,000 bond. The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” took out a restraining order against the voice actor in October of that year, mandating that Roiland turn in any firearms in his possession and ordering him not to harass, threaten or surveil the unnamed woman. A trial date has yet to be set, but Roiland has pleaded not guilty to both charges.