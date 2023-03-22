‘Rick & Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland’s Domestic Violence Charges Dropped
‘DEEPLY SHAKEN’
Justin Roiland, the embattled co-creator and voice behind much of Rick & Morty, has been cleared of domestic violence charges over “insufficient evidence,” California prosecutors said Wednesday. The felony charges of domestic battery with corporal injury and false imprisonment were filed against Roiland, 43, in May 2020. They were first reported this January by NBC News. After a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the case had been dismissed “as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Roiland took to Twitter to declare “justice” had been served. “I have always known that these claims were false—and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he said. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.” Two weeks after NBC’s report earlier this year, cable channel Adult Swim announced it had severed ties with Roiland, and that Rick & Morty’s titular voice roles would be recast.