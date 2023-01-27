Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy for Imitating His ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Vocals
RICKROLLED
You wouldn’t get this from any other guy. Rick Astley, the English singer-songwriter whose 1987 smash hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” turned into one of the internet's most enduring memes, is suing Yung Gravy, claiming that the rapper ripped off Astley’s vocal stylings for his 2022 single “Betty (Get Money).” The complaint claims that Yung Gravy, real name Matthew Raymond Hauri, and his producers “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song.” Though Gravy did license the instrumental portion of “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Astley asserts that he never granted him permission to impersonate his voice, according to TMZ, which first reported the lawsuit. It’s unclear how much Astley is seeking, but according to TMZ, the figure is in the “millions.”