Rick Bright, Fed Vaccine Chief Who Says Trump Ignored His Dire COVID-19 Warnings, Brought in to Advise Biden

Rick Bright, the top federal vaccine expert turned Trump administration whistleblower who alleged that he was removed after his dire early warnings about the coronavirus pandemic went ignored, has been brought in by President-elect Joe Biden to advise his transition team on the unprecedented public-health crisis. Bright came forward back in May to allege he was frozen out after raising alarm about the Trump administration’s lack of preparations for the historic pandemic in January, and then ultimately fired after speaking out against the administration’s attempts to push an unproven COVID therapy drug. CNN reported Monday morning that Bright will now join Biden’s coronavirus advisory board. The task force will be chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler, and Yale University’s Marcella Nunez-Smith.