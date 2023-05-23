CHEAT SHEET
Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon Icon Who Raced With His Father, Dies at 61
Rick Hoyt, an iconic marathoner and triathlete whose father, Dick, pushed his wheelchair through more than 1,100 races, has died. Hoyt’s family announced his death due to respiratory complications on Monday, Boston TV station WCVB reported. Hoyt and his father, who died in 2021 at 80, were well-known in the running community and iconic among followers of the Boston Marathon, which they ran more than 30 times. Rick Hoyt, who had cerebral palsy, retired following his father’s death. "It’s hard to believe they both have now passed on but their legacy will never die,” the race course director for the Boston Marathon said in a statement. “Dick and Rick Hoyt have inspired millions around the world."