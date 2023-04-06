Former Michigan House Speaker Charged in Medical Marijuana Bribery Plot
BUZZ KILL
Former GOP Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson was among four defendants charged Thursday in a medical marijuana bribery scheme. Johnson was the chairman of the state’s medical marijuana licensing board from 2017 to 2019, and allegedly took bribes from businesses to have their license applications approved. Johnson was charged with accepting bribes, alongside lobbyists Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown, who were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. John Dalaly, who allegedly paid Johnson to approve his medical marijuana business license, was charged with payment of bribes. All four defendants signed a plea agreement and admitted to their charges according to Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. Totten said Johnson accepted more than $100,000 in cash payments from those seeking medical marijuana business licenses.