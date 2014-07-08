Rick Perry Rejects Obama Handshake

CHEAT SHEET
Texas Governor Rick Perry is making it abundantly clear just how much he dislikes President Obama and just how much he loves a grand but largely empty political gesture. In a letter to the president on Monday, Perry declined the White House’s offer to shake Obama’s hand when Air Force one lands in Austin on Wednesday. Obama is headed to Texas to tackle the problem of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S. border from Mexico. Perry said he was refusing the handshake, but “would instead offer to meet with you at any time during your visit to Texas for a substantive meeting to discuss this critical issue.” Perry has not only criticized Obama’s handling of unaccompanied minors crossing the border, but has suggested he is “in on this somehow.”