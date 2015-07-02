Rick Perry: Trump Is ‘Wrong’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Daily Caller
During an appearance Thursday on Fox News, Texas governor called fellow Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants “wrong.” “I don’t think he’s reflecting the Republican Party with his statements about Mexicans,” Perry said. “I think that was a huge error on his part and, number one, it’s wrong” When Fox News host Charles Payne tried suggesting that Trump is a “legendary figure” because he is “standing up” and “not afraid,” Perry responded, “It’s not painting with this broad brush that, obviously, I think Donald Trump painted with, where he tried to say, you know, Mexicans are bad people.”