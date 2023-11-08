Rick Santorum Blames ‘Very Sexy’ Issue of Abortion for ‘Disaster’ in Ohio
‘SECRET SAUCE’
Former Republican senator turned Newsmax pundit Rick Santorum says “very sexy” issues like abortion bringing out young voters is evidence that “pure democracies are not the way to run a country.” Speaking late Tuesday after Ohio voters approved a measure legalizing recreational marijuana and a separate measure to uphold the right to abortion in the state’s constitution, Santorum said including such topics on the ballot means “a lot of young people come out and vote.” “It was a secret sauce for disaster in Ohio. I don’t know what they were thinking,” he said. “That’s why, thank goodness that most of the states in this country don’t allow you to put everything on the ballot. Because pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”