Rick Santorum Continues Fall From Disgrace, Lands at Newsmax
HE’S BACK
Newsmax announced on Tuesday that former Sen. Rick Santorum will join the MAGA cable outlet as a senior political analyst. Earlier this year, CNN fired the one-time GOP presidential candidate-turned-pundit after he sparked backlash for downplaying Native American genocide and dismissing indigenous culture. Santorum would later gripe to Fox News that his termination was an example of “cancel culture” and “intolerance of the left.”
“Rick Santorum is one of the most articulate and candid political analysts in media today, and we are honored to have him leading Newsmax’s team of commentators Tuesday and beyond,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement on Tuesday. Santorum added that he’s “excited to join the growing team at Newsmax” and is “looking forward to bringing my common-sense, blue-collar conservative voice” to the channel.