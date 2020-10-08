Rick Santorum Interrupts Female Colleague to Argue Pence Didn’t Interrupt Kamala
ISN’T IT IRONIC?
Immediately following Wednesday night’s debate, CNN political reporter Gloria Borger attempted to discuss Vice President Mike Pence’s repeated interruptions of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Pro-Trump CNN commentator Rick Santorum, however, didn’t want to hear it.
“And maybe she did create a meme: ‘Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,’ right?” Borger said during CNN’s post-debate analysis. “And she kept saying that to him as if to say, ‘I’m not finished.’ And then he would sort of plow ahead. And I think that women watching that, they have a huge gender gap, women watching that are going to say, ‘Wait a minute.’”
With Borger still talking, Santorum—with no sense of irony—jumped in to exclaim: “Don’t make the claim that he interrupted her repeatedly, because he didn’t interrupt her repeatedly!” As Borger tried to respond, Santorum continued to talk over her before the other panelists all piled on.