Rick Scheckman, Longtime David Letterman Collaborator, Dies at 67

Rick Scheckman, a film coordinator known for his collaborations with David Letterman, died Friday at Bellevue Hospital in New York. He was 67. His friend Leonard Maltin reported the news, also sharing that Scheckman had “multiple health issues.” The coordinator landed his role on Late Night With David Letterman in 1982, just a month after the show premiered on NBC. Later in the show’s history, Scheckman moved with Letterman to CBS when Late Night was transferred, staying until the show ended in 2015. Videos made in tribute to the coordinator on YouTube showed he was a pro at Elvis impersonations, appearing multiple times as the rock icon during his tenure on the show.