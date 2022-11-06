Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week.

As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.

“A couple of quick questions about your future,” Todd asked. “If Republicans gain the Senate majority do you plan to run for leader?”

The question encapsulates a monthslong quiet battle between Scott and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which has often centered around Scott’s tenure as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“I'm not focused on anything except getting a majority Tuesday night,” Scott insisted. “Everybody wants to ask me about a bunch of things that going to happen after Tuesday night. My whole focus is on Tuesday night.”

“That’s a non-answer,” Todd said.

The NRSC’s self-described Republican agenda set off shockwaves within the party as being out of touch, and CNN reported that McConnell has viewed Scott’s management as being self-serving and too unconventional. Republican strategists pointed to Scott diverting support and resources to candidates like Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz over safer Republican options in Arizona and New Hampshire, which McConnell has advocated for.

“McConnell wants to be leader,” Republican lobbyist Liam Donovan told CNN. “Scott wants to be a legend.”

In a lack of answer to Todd on Sunday, Scott seemed to leave room open for both. “It’s a possibility?” Todd asked.

“I'm focused what I get done Tuesday night,” Scott said.