Rick Scott Quietly Tweaks His Controversial ‘Rescue America’ Plan
UNDER PRESSURE
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has quietly given into bipartisan pressure to alter his controversial “Rescue America” plan, making Social Security, Medicare, the Navy, and a few others exempt from Point Six—which calls for sunsetting federal legislation every five years. Scott took heat from President Joe Biden and top Democrats, along with Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the plan that would subject federal programs to review every five years before they can be reinstated. Previously, Scott’s plan did not explicitly note Social Security and Medicare, but now it reads: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years, with specific exceptions of Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”