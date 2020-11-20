Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Virus Surges on Capitol Hill
OUT OF CONTROL
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has confirmed he’s tested positive for COVID-19, making him the ninth House and Senate lawmaker to do so this week. In a statement posted on Twitter, Scott wrote: “After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others.” Scott’s office said he was exposed to the virus after returning to Florida last Friday night and has been quarantining ever since, according to the Tampa Bay Times. There’s a surge of COVID-19 cases happening at the Capitol right now—NBC Washington reported earlier this week that dozens of civil servants are in quarantine or sick leave for the virus.