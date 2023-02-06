Rick Scott Threatens to Go to Battle With McConnell on Debt Ceiling

Read it at The Hill
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is amping up the pressure on his frenemy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), to reject a debt limit agreement with President Joe Biden. Scott, who previously ran to take McConnell’s top spot in November and blamed McConnell for losing his seat on the Senate Commerce Committee, told The Hill he’s “tired of caving” on the debt limit and giving into the Democrats. He warned he’s determined to cut federal spending and is willing to fight McConnell over it. “I’m not going to back down,” he told the Beltway outlet in an interview.