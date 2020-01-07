Ricky Gervais Reacts to Right-Wing Praise of Golden Globes Jokes
Comedian Ricky Gervais responded to praise his Golden Globes monologue has received from conservative pundits, asking his Twitter followers on Monday, “How the fuck can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?”
Among those on the right who seemed to enjoy Gervais’ jokes was Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, who applauded him for saying “everything you’ve ever wanted to say to that self-obsessed pile of pulsating flesh known as Hollywood.” He added, “All in all, it was a dream come true for anyone tired of Hollywood telling you how dumb and racist America is, even as they continue to take all that money from us dumb racist Americans. Remember, Gervais ain’t no righty. He’s an old-school liberal who believes in freedom of expression, but also freedom from the hypocrisy of the intolerant woke.”
During his monologue, Gervais called out the hypocrisy of the “woke” actors in the room who eagerly sign up to make shows with morally questionable corporations like Apple, Amazon, and Disney. “If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn’t you?” he joked. “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”