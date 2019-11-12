CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
GET READY
Ricky Gervais to Host Golden Globes for the ‘Very Last Time’
Read it at Deadline
Comedian Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globes next year for a fifth and “very last time” on Jan. 5, 2020. The actor and director said organizers made him “an offer I can’t refuse” and that his commitment to never return “could make for a fun evening.” The co-creator of The Office hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016, with scathing comments and jokes. “There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy. “His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”