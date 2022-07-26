Daughter Left Covered in Blood After Dad Killed in Gun Sale Gone Wrong
‘DIRTY ROTTEN COWARDS’
A woman who rescued an 8-year-old girl after her father was fatally shot in the head next to her has described the harrowing moments after the shooting. Ricky Hamrick III was taking a road trip with his daughter on Sunday, traveling to Bessemer, Alabama, from Cleburne County to hand over two guns he had sold over Facebook Marketplace. According to police, who spoke with AL.com, there was no indication of violence leading up to the shooting; when Ricky and his daughter arrived at the location, there was little conversation and no confrontation. Then, at least three bullets were fired into Hamrick’s sedan, fatally hitting him in the head. His daughter was next to him in the front passenger seat but was unharmed. “Unfortunately, he sold guns to somebody that ended his life, somebody who we consider a coward, somebody who is going to shoot a person while they’re sitting in their car,” Lt. Christian Clemons told the site. “No provocation led to this shooting. We’re talking about lowdown, dirty, rotten cowards.” Local resident Kelli Brown told AL.com she heard the shots and when she went outside to investigate, she saw a man “leaning over.” “I heard a child screaming. She got out of the car and came around and, bless her heart, she didn’t want to leave her daddy. She was bloody from head to toe.”