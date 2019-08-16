CHEAT SHEET
Missouri Man Exonerated by Judge Walks Free After 23 Years in Prison for Murder
A Missouri man who spent 23 years in prison for a crime that a judge now says he clearly didn’t commit walked free on Thursday. “We all need to be angry, taxpayers who foot the bill for 23 years paying for the wrong person to be in prison, while the real individuals are out there,” Ricky Kidd said upon his release. “We should be angry about that, and should also be willing to do something about it.” Kidd, who is now 44, had an alibi for the double murder: He and his girlfriend were at the sheriff’s office filling out a gun permit, The Kansas City Star reported. A judge said this week that the evidence Kidd is innocent is “clear and convincing” and ordered him released. Prosecutors have not said whether they plan to retry him.