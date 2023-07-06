Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce

CHEAT SHEET
Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef announced Thursday that they are divorcing after six years of marriage. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple said in a statement to People. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.” The Puerto Rican singer, 51, met his 38-year-old Syrian-Swedish partner over Instagram in 2015 and they began dating six months later. Martin confirmed their marriage in early 2018.