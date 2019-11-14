‘LOCATED AND ARRESTED’
Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich
A man accused of stabbing another man to death in a fight over a Popeyes chicken sandwich has been arrested, Maryland police say. The Prince George’s County Police Department announced on Twitter late Wednesday that Ricoh McClain, 30, had been found and arrested. McClain is accused of the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, near Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4. The argument was reportedly sparked when Davis cut in front of customers waiting in a special line designated for people ordering the chain’s popular chicken sandwich. The fight carried on outside, where Davis was stabbed. McClain was identified by a cop who saw surveillance images from the Popeyes restaurant and recognized him from previous stops. He’s charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, police said in a statement this week.