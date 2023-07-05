WATCH: Wisconsin Rollercoaster Riders Stuck Upside Down for Hours
‘FIREBALL’ FAIL
Rollercoaster riders, including several children, were left hanging upside down for nearly three hours on Sunday after it malfunctioned at a Wisconsin festival. The Crandon Fire Department said that eight passengers were left suspended upside down on the “Fireball” at the Forest County Festival after a mechanical failure stalled the ride. “Due to the height of the ride, specialized technical rescue teams and mutual aid requirement were needed to remove” the riders, the department said, adding that it took several ladders and an off-duty firefighter who specialized in “rope rescue training” to get the riders down from the ride. Only one of the riders was transported to a local hospital. “In total, 10 fire apparatus and 9 ambulances with over 50 personnel responded to this incident from 3 counties,” the department added.