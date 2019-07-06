CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHAKY GROUND
Earthquake Area Could Get Aftershocks for an Entire Year
Read it at U.S. Geological Survey
The area around Ridgecrest, California, has been hit with two big earthquakes in two days—and experts say it could feel aftershocks for up to a year. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have been dozens of aftershocks strong enough to be felt since Friday night’s 7.1 temblor. At least four of them were magnitude 5 or higher, which is intense enough to cause damage. Some jittery residents were sleeping outside, or in their cars, or in relief centers until damage could be assessed during daylight.