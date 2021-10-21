Rifle Paper Co.'s Gift Wrapping Sheets are a Gift Themselves

For years, I’d wait until Christmas Eve to wrap all my presents. Over time, it became somewhat of a cherished ritual of mine: I’d stay up late with a cream-saturated coffee, Christmas music playing on my Bluetooth radio, snuggled up in my green flannel pajamas in a mad rush to make sure everything was wrapped and ready for Christmas morning.

Sure, it was exciting for my family to rise early on Christmas and see the bounty of beautiful gifts intricately wrapped with bows, twine, and brightly colored paper under the tree, but I would be exhausted from the laborious task of readying the presents the night before.

And despite all my best efforts, I often found that the wrapping paper I used never carried the integrity I expected. It was thin, would tear easily crinkle up, and cut unevenly, resulting in some rather haphazard results. I would have to redo wrapping presents time and time again, which made the should-be-enjoyable task somewhat miserable. That’s why I started looking around for new wrapping paper to invest in this year before the mad rush of the holiday season and other timely events like birthdays and baby showers.

Rifle Paper Co. Gift Wrap Sheets These festive holiday gift wrap sheets literally make last-minute present prep a breeze. Buy at Rifle Paper Co. $ 10

For years, I’ve seen Rifle Paper Co.'s colorful prints and designs all over everyday items like rugs, shoes, and coffee mugs. I’ve also marveled over their beautiful wrapping paper at stationery stores like Paper Source. Their intricately designed illustrations are so delightful, vibrant, and youthful, it’s hard not to smile when you encounter their wrapping paper.

While Rifle Paper Co. does sell traditional rolls of gift wrap as well, I decided to utilize their pre-cut gift wrapping sheets as I tend to cut all over the spectrum with scissors and appreciate the ease, efficiency, and time saved that come with the pre-cut sheets.

The wrapping sheets, which come in a multitude of adorable designs, including a nutcrack design and a mermaid design, come in a pack of three and are each 27 inches long and 19.5 inches wide.

The Christmas prints, especially, are unlike the conventional designs you’ll find in stores, which is what makes them a gift unto themselves. And though I do love my late-night, multi-hour gift-wrapping ritual, I know I’ll save some stress this Christmas season with these time-saving gift wrapping sheets.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.