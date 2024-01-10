The Company Store x Rifle Paper Co. Collab Brings Florals to the Bedroom

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s a company you count on delivering a beautiful collab, it’s Rifle Paper Co. Those who have been fans of Rifle Paper Co. from the beginning have seen it transform from a renowned stationery shop into a burgeoning lifestyle brand that continuously delivers must-have, everyday pieces, whether that’s shabby chic-style rugs, floral swimsuits, adorable coffee mugs, or spiral-bound yearly planners. To date, Rifle Paper Co. has produced popular collections with brands like Summersale and Pottery Barn, but its latest collab has us ready to liven up our linens with fresh florals just in time for the new year.

This week, Rifle Paper Co. and The Company Store announced a beautiful, wide-ranging collection full of bedding and loungewear that will have you embracing floral prints and bright colors all year long. No need to wait for spring to get started on your refresh.

This new collection marks The Company Store’s very first brand collaboration, and they couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate partner to bring levity and life to home decor. The release features a variety of Rifle Paper Co.’s signature prints, including Strawberry Fields and Peacock, and the collection has a little something for every budget, with prices ranging from $39 to $349.

Whether you’re on the hunt for new bedding, some throw pillows to brighten up a guest room, or just some cozy sleepwear to laze about in at home, you won’t want to miss the new Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store collection. Shop a few of our favorite picks below before they sell out, and find the whole collection at both Rifle Paper Co. and The Company Store.

Hawthorne Beige Voile Quilt The luxuriously soft quilt features various blooms, each framed in its own gold-rimmed panel. Buy At Rifle Paper Co. $ 259 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Laurel Matelassé Coverlet If florals aren’t your thing, no worries. Keep things simple yet beautiful with this not-too-light, not-too-heavy coverlet, which comes adorned in shades of pink, blue, or ivory. Buy At Rifle Paper Co. $ 264 Free Shipping

Laurel Sateen Sheet Set These buttery-soft sheets will inspire some beautiful dreams. The luxe sheets, which come in two colorways, deliver major cottagecore-chic vibes, and we’re here for it. Buy At Rifle Paper Co. $ 219 Free Shipping

