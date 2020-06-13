Rifleman Shoots Eight People in Texas Bar Parking Lot

Read it at KENS5
A man who was furious at being denied entry to a San Antonio bar shot eight people in the parking lot late Friday, police said. The suspect, who is still at large, told the bouncer he was a UFC fighter from California—but that wasn’t enough to get him in the door at REBAR. “He walked back to his car, pulled out a long rifle, walked back across the street, and he opened fire,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, according to KENS5. All eight were in stable condition, and two refused treatment.