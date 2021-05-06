Shooting at Idaho Middle School Injures 2 Students and Custodian
‘WORST NIGHTMARE’
A male student has been taken into custody after two students and a custodian were wounded in a shooting at an Idaho middle school, the Associated Press reports. The victims’ wounds were not life-threatening, officials say. “Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” said Chad Martin, Jefferson School District superintendent. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.” Police showed up shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and the middle schoolers were evacuated to a high school in the area, according to the newspaper. “I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events,” reads a statement from Idaho Gov. Brad Little. “Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident.”