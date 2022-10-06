‘I’m Too Sexy’ Hitmakers Accuse Beyonce of Pinching Their Music
‘ARROGANT PERSON’
The U.K. band Right Said Fred has hot words for Beyonce after she allegedly sampled their hit “I’m Too Sexy” without their consent for her July album Renaissance. The pop combo comprised of Fred and Richard Fairbrass said that Beyonce’s groove on “Alien Superstar” was ripped from the 1992 track. “Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person,” the band told The Sun. They claimed Drake and Taylor Swift had previously asked permission to sample their songs “Way 2 Sexy” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” respectively. “To use our melody they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get a co-write credit,” the band explained, although ironically the riff for “I’m Too Sexy” was originally pinched from Jimi Hendrix’s song “Third Stone From the Sun” without permission.