Right-Wing Activists Stage Laughable Protest Outside Biden’s ‘Democracy’ Speech
NOT SENDING THEIR BEST
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled outside of the city’s train terminal, Union Station, on Wednesday night to protest Joe Biden’s speech centered around protecting democracy. Except, the group’s activities were, at best, laughable. Not only did a mere six activists show up, but the 1776 Restoration Movement hangers-on couldn’t even get a chant started. Things only got worse for the right-wingers when Biden was leaving the venue, and the majority of the group missed the motorcade—along with their chance to scream about “political prisoners” who rioted at the Capitol and have since been put behind bars. During his speech, Biden called out “extreme MAGA Republicans,” who he highlighted have already set out to undermine the results of the 2022 midterm election. They’re “trying to succeed where they failed in 2020,” the president added. “To suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself.” Elsewhere, Biden hit Donald Trump over the former president’s refusal “to accept the results of the 2020 election.” “He refuses to accept the will of the people,” Biden said. “He refuses to accept the fact that he lost.”