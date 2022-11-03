Right-Wing Activists Stage Laughable Protest Outside Biden’s ‘Democracy’ Speech

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled outside of the city’s train terminal, Union Station, on Wednesday night to protest Joe Biden’s speech centered around protecting democracy.

Except, the group’s activities were, at best, laughable. Not only did a mere six activists show up, but the 1776 Restoration Movement hangers-on couldn’t even get a chant started.

Things only got worse for the right-wingers when Biden was leaving the venue, and the majority of the group missed the motorcade—along with their chance to scream about “political prisoners” who rioted at the Capitol and have since been put behind bars.

After the notorious People’s Convoy fell apart in May, the 1776 Restoration Movement was formed by far-right activists who believed three months of continual anti-vaccine protests weren’t enough. They found a leader—who they’d call Santa—and brought their lawn chairs to D.C.

After that, for months, the 1776 group camped out on the National Mall but ran into continual problems, including being duped into believing a generous supporter had donated a 100-foot-long Subway sandwich, sickness running wild within their camp, and having to use a bucket as a toilet.

However, those activists didn’t impact Biden’s Wednesday night address.

During his speech, the president called out “extreme MAGA Republicans,” who he highlighted have already set out to undermine the results of the 2022 midterm election.

They’re “trying to succeed where they failed in 2020,” Biden added. “To suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself.”

Also in his speech, Biden made reference to the hammer attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul last week, warning the country faces escalating threats of political violence.

“My friend Paul Pelosi, was home alone. The assailant tried to take Paul hostage. He woke him up, and he wanted to tie him up. The assailant ended up using a hammer to smash Paul’s skull. Thankfully, by the grace of God, Paul survived,” Biden said.

“After the assailant entered the home asking: ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States Capitol on January the 6th, when they broke windows, kicked in the doors, brutally attacked law enforcement, roamed the corridors hunting for officials and erected gallows to hang the former vice president, Mike Pence.”

“It was an enraged mob that had been whipped up into a frenzy by a president repeating over and over again the Big Lie, that the election of 2020 had been stolen. It’s a lie that fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years.”

Biden hit Donald Trump over the former president’s refusal “to accept the results of the 2020 election.” “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election,” Biden said. “He refuses to accept the will of the people. He refuses to accept the fact that he lost.”

Biden also pleaded with Americans to choose a representative who would not challenge the vote.