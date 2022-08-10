Right-Wing Activists Worry Pro-Trump FBI Protest Might Be a Trap
‘REBELLION’
Enraged after a team of FBI agents searched Donald Trump’s Florida residence, right-wing media has turned to promoting a pro-Trump rally of sorts outside the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. “Adam Hardage is calling on fellow veterans and Americans of all walks to join him Sunday 8/14 at the FBI HQ in Washington DC to protest the out-of-control FBI and its actions against President Trump,” far-right website The Gateway Pundit wrote. Other smaller right-wing blogs have since picked up the calls to action. It remains unclear as to what time the protest will occur Sunday. Yet, many of the prospective right-wing rally-goers within the chat claim the attempted protest might be a “trap.” “If this Nam [Vietnam] vet needs goes to D.C., it will be with a semi-auto pitchfork!” one pro-Trump commenter said. Another wrote: “Beware of possible FBI agents urging rebellion.” Hardage nor the FBI immediately returned The Daily Beast's request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.