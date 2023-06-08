Right-Wing New York Billionaire Offers to Buy CNN After Licht Ouster
‘ALL I’D WANT IS $1’
Following Chris Licht’s unceremonious exit as CEO of CNN, a right-wing New York billionaire has taunted the network with an offer to buy the entire company and run it himself for $1 per year. John Catsimatidis—who owns a Manhattan grocery store chain, a real estate and aviation company, and a New York radio station—said he would place a bid on CNN during a radio show appearance Thursday morning. “I’d go run the place tomorrow morning, and all I’d want is $1 per year and a piece of the upside,” Catsimatidis told the New York Post in an interview later that day. Catsimatidis boasted that he would “fix” the network, saying he would double its profits while appealing more to conservative viewers. “Whoever is running that company is wrong,” he told the Post.