Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

The right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday at an event in Utah, local media reports.

Attendees at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley State University witnessed Kirk, 31, be “shot near his neck,” reports Desert News.

Police have reportedly detained the alleged shooter.

Videos on social media captured the moment Kirk, who is the executive director of TPUSA, appeared to be shot. Immediately after a single shot rang out, Kirk’s body seemed to jolt. Hundreds of students in attendance then scrambled.

Kirk’s condition is unknown.

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of the Trump family, was invited into the Oval Office in May. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The apparent shooting immediately captured the attention of the Trump administration. FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were being dispatched to the scene.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” the director said. “Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Kirk is among MAGA’s most influential voices and is a friend of the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. The two famously traveled to Greenland after the 2024 election to gauge locals’ interest in becoming part of the United States.