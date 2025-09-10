Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

Politics

A suspect was taken into custody.

Charlie Kirk
The right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday at an event in Utah, local media reports.

Attendees at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley State University witnessed Kirk, 31, be “shot near his neck,” reports Desert News.

Police have reportedly detained the alleged shooter.

Videos on social media captured the moment Kirk, who is the executive director of TPUSA, appeared to be shot. Immediately after a single shot rang out, Kirk’s body seemed to jolt. Hundreds of students in attendance then scrambled.

Kirk’s condition is unknown.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Charlie Kirk, a close ally of the Trump family, was invited into the Oval Office in May. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The apparent shooting immediately captured the attention of the Trump administration. FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were being dispatched to the scene.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” the director said. “Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Kirk is among MAGA’s most influential voices and is a friend of the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. The two famously traveled to Greenland after the 2024 election to gauge locals’ interest in becoming part of the United States.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

