Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
MAGA Influencer, 26: Elon Musk Has Fathered 13th Kid With Me
ANOTHER ONE?
Ashley St. Clair shared the news on Musk’s X on Friday evening.
Catherine Bouris
Updated
Feb. 14 2025
11:50PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 14 2025
8:57PM EST
Fox News/Getty Images
Catherine Bouris
catherinebouris
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Vance Slaps Down Hegseth by Threatening Putin With U.S. Troops
Isabel van Brugen
Politics
White House Stuns Social Media With Bizarre Valentine’s Day Message to Migrants
Liam Archacki
Politics
Pete Hegseth Slammed by Republican Senator for ‘Rookie Mistake’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Anyone Can Hack Elon Musk’s DOGE Website, Coders Say
Isabel van Brugen
Politics
Right-Wing Influencer: Elon Musk Is the Father of My 5-Month-Old
Catherine Bouris