Right-Wing Podcaster Hits Out at ‘Sociopathic Abuser’ Trump

Conservative podcaster Shannon Joy slammed President Donald Trump as a “sociopathic abuser” during a conversation with former MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene, 51, appeared on The Shannon Joy Show on Tuesday to dish on her departure from MAGA ideology and her intense beef with Trump, 79, which erupted over her support for the release of the Epstein files.

Joy, who has more than 34,000 followers on the platform Rumble, offered her thoughts on the geriatric president’s treatment of the former Georgia representative as a Republican who “never jumped on the Trump Train.”

“The behavior of Donald Trump that you described, what you went through and dealt with in the last few months of your position in D.C., it was abusive,” Joy told Greene. “He is an abuser. And he uses the tactics and the techniques of a narcissistic, gaslighting, sociopathic abuser.”

Trump's bully-like behavior is no secret. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“And when I see the way that he treats people, in comparison to the way that he treats people he knows, in comparison to the way he treats the people of the United States of America, how he lies and gaslights and lies and gaslights, he has no respect for them. No respect for the truth,” she continued.

“He uses them, abuses them. He steals from them with the insider trading, and the pumping and the dumping—and the dumping, blatantly. He doesn’t even try to hide it," Joy added. “The grift that is blatant, that he doesn’t even try to hide.”

Trump fractured with Greene over her support of the release of the Epstein files, calling her "Marjorie Traitor Greene." Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“This is classic, classic characteristics of an abuser. And I just hope that people realize that... I hope they understand that he’s a predator.”

“Yeah, he really is,” Greene agreed.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

The former MAGA firebrand resigned from Congress at the beginning of 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Greene went on to explain why she hadn’t spoken out against Trump sooner, noting that the criticism against her for not doing so was valid.

“People have said, ‘Well, he’s treated other people harshly, and he’s bullied them and name-called them, and why didn’t you say anything before?’” Greene said. “And I agree, that’s fair criticism of me.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

“I was of the belief that Donald Trump was going to fight for the little people. And so, from my view back then—and I think it’s this way for many people in MAGA—is we thought, finally, we’ve got, basically, a bully fighting for us, for our interests,” she continued. “Was it ever right? No. I should have never thought it was okay for him to berate or name-call or be so cruel to other people.”

“We thought he was fighting for us, and it turns out he has become the biggest tool, the biggest defender, and the biggest fighter for the very system that we thought he would tear down,” Greene added.