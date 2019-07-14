CHEAT SHEET
FOR REAL?
Right-Wing Site ‘The Daily Caller’ Confuses One Black CNN Contributor for Another
In its write-up of a panel discussion on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, conservative news site The Daily Caller initially confused CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers with former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum. Recapping Gillum, who is also a CNN contributor, saying the Trump administration is “literally terrorizing people” with its planned ICE raids, associate editor Virginia Kruta repeatedly claimed that it was actually Sellers making the remarks. The headline also originally read “CNN’s Bakari Sellers: Trump Administration Is ‘Literally Terrorizing People’ With ICE Raids.”
CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who moderated the panel on Sunday, let the Daily Caller know about their mistake. “Um, @DailyCaller — that’s former Tallahassee Mayor @AndrewGillum,” Tapper tweeted. “That’s NOT @Bakari_Sellers.” The article was quickly updated, without an editor’s note. (An editor's note was eventually added, noting the mistaken identities.)