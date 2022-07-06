Right-Wing Truckers’ Leader Gets Arrested While Protesting Non-Existent COVID Mandates in D.C.
HOOKED AND BOOKED
The leader of the right-wing and COVID anti-vax 1776 Restoration Movement—formerly called The People’s Convoy—was arrested near the National Mall on Wednesday after his group came to town protesting non-existent mandates. Far-right Proud Boy member and leader David “Santa” Riddell was taken into custody for a warrant out of Maryland, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers told The Daily Beast on scene. “He was placed under arrest for the arrest warrant that he had issued for him,” D.C. Metropolitan Police assistant chief Jeffery Carroll told The Daily Beast. “We can’t allow somebody out here with an arrest warrant.” D.C. Metropolitan Police also impounded Riddell’s black big rig. The arrest follows the group’s July 4 “attack” on D.C. area highways, where they blocked traffic in upwards of three lanes in each direction on major highways.