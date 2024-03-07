Right-Wingers Freak Out Over Paris Olympics Posters

With their vibrant colors, cartoonish lines, and whimsical air, the official posters for the 2024 Olympics in Paris are clearly surreal renderings of the cityscape. But right-wingers apparently took a magnifying glass to the detailed panorama and are up in arms that the French tricolor and a cross are missing from the Dome des Invalides, Agence France-Presse reports. “What is the point of holding the Olympic Games in France if we then hide who we are?” Marion Marechal of the far-right Reconquete party wrote on X. Another far-right politician claimed the posters by Ugo Gattoni smacked of “wokism,” according to France24. Gattoni says there was no ulterior motive in how he drew the landmarks. “I am not aiming to make them accurate to the originals but rather to make them recognizable at a glance, placing them within a surrealist and celebratory universe,” he told AFP. The committee that commissioned the posters agreed that there is no need for “politically motivated interpretations” of the artwork.
