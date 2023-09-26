Right-Wingers in Congress Won’t Win Their Wacky Shutdown Fight

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The idea that Congress will pass a budget on time and that the federal government will continue to operate undisturbed through the end of the year is “basically gone,” according to Ryan Cooper, the managing editor of The American Prospect, who joined The New Abnormal to talk about why America’s legislature has gotten so bad at governance.

The source of the current crisis lies in the far-right fringe of the Republican Party, which is demanding huge concessions after reneging on its initial government funding deal.

“The Republicans have done this before and they've lost every time,” Cooper said, adding that President Joe Biden likely has the right idea politically to simply wait for them to “twist in the wind.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Plus!, Hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy discuss Donald Trump’s weekend of manic posting on his Truth Social platform—including a call for Gen. Mark Milley to face the death penalty for his decision to call a representative of the Chinese government as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was raging.

“I'm so tired of pretending that this man is not an authoritarian, wanting to have generals in his pockets so that he can turn the U.S. military on the American people,” Moodie said.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.