Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has come under fire from right-wing media personalities for not arresting abortion rights protesters who peacefully demonstrated outside of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home on Monday evening.

“We have been coordinating with Fairfax County PD, VA State Police, and federal authorities to ensure that there isn’t violence,” Youngkin tweeted Monday night as activists gathered outside the George W. Bush-appointed justice’s home in Alexandria in protest of the leaked draft opinion suggesting Alito and the court’s conservative majority intend to end the federal right to abortion. “Virginia State Police were closely monitoring, fully coordinated with Fairfax County and near the protests,” Youngkin added.

But that tweet did not sit well with right-wing activists online, who have taken to attacking Youngkin over the past day.

“This activity is expressly prohibited by federal law, violent or not. It is a direct attempt to influence one of the most senior judges in America. And you let it happen,” far-right activist Raheem Kassam, formerly the editor of Breitbart UK, fired back at Youngkin on Monday evening. “Shame on you.”

Others right-wing media personalities joined in. Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec tweeted that “Antifa just crossed into a Republican-lead state and were allowed to target Alito’s family home. Glenn Youngkin did nothing.”

“Arrest them,” demanded right-wing YouTube star Tim Pool of the nonviolent protests.

Right-wing personality Will Chamberlain, who also recently targeted a random Supreme Court clerk after the bombshell draft leak, tweeted at Youngkin: “Not good enough. Your job is more than ‘ensure that there isn’t violence.’ It’s to enforce the law.”

Former Trump official Sebastian Gorka wrote: “It’s way too early for you to fail Glenn Youngkin.”

“The Governor and his administration are deeply engaged and in constant coordination with Fairfax County and the state police. We are dedicating substantial resources to assist in the efforts and the Governor’s office has spoken with Fairfax County officials and the US Attorney,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon. “Our priority is to ensure the safety of all Virginians, including the Supreme Court Justices at their homes.”

Pro-Trump personalities have specifically latched onto the argument that the protests were illegal under U.S. code 18 U.S.C. 1507 prohibiting the picketing of a judge’s home with the intent of influencing a vote.

This is not the first time MAGA conservatives have turned on Youngkin after helping him win a widely watched off-year election back in November: right-wing figures piled on the then-governor-elect over his hiring of an LGBTQ staffer and his decision to not block local vaccine requirements.

The Monday evening protests culminated in a brief vigil outside Alito’s home, featuring moments of silence and chants including “keep abortion safe and legal” along with some lighthearted ones joking that Alito listens to the much-maligned band Nickelback.