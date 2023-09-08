CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Newborn Shares a Name With One of Dad’s Songs
REVEALED
Read it at The Blast
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s newborn son shares a name with a song released by Rocky earlier this year, according to The Blast. The child, born on Aug. 1, is called Riot Rose Mayers, the infant’s birth certificate says. The couple’s second son entered the world less than one month after the release of Rocky’s song “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” though the parents haven’t commented on the significance of their child’s name. They named their 2022-born first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, after the Wu-Tang Clan rapper. According to The Blast, Rihanna’s OB-GYN is listed on Riot’s birth certificate is Thais Aliabadi, the same doctor who has delivered the babies of Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah.