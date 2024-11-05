Rihanna Breaks Silence on Election: Protect Our ‘P***ies’

Rihanna really wishes she could “protect p---ies and fire p---ies” with her vote in this election, in a new video posted to Instagram.

The “Diamonds” singer looks out the window from the back of a moving car while wearing a pair of black shades as she jokes in the caption, “me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport” with the hashtag #votecauseicant.

Rihanna has made her feelings about Donald Trump known since he emerged as a political figure, including her support for Democrats.

The Barbadian singer made waves in 2016 when she wore a crew neck with Hillary Clinton’s face on it, even though she couldn’t vote in the US election.

In typical Rihanna fashion, the star was later spotted wearing a shirt with a photo of herself wearing the Clinton tee, this time with the words “I’m with her—and her” on it. In 2020, Clinton replied, “Me either.”

In 2020, she expressed her support for Joe Biden in his faceoff against Trump when she encouraged voting officials to “count every vote,” adding “We’ll wait.” She was also adamant that Trump not play her music at his rallies during that race, as she served him notice in 2018 after catching wind online that he was playing her hit “Don’t Stop The Music” at a Tennessee rally.

Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We’ll 👏🏿 Wait . — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2020

When Trump lost in 2020, Rihanna tweeted a photo of herself holding two trash cans with the caption, “just here to help,” with the hashtag #wediditjoe, referencing the famous Harris-Biden phone call.

And now the singer, though vocal to her millions of fans about her position on Trump, wishes she could put in an actual vote. But as she never became a US citizen, she’s out of luck. Rihanna may have shed some light on why she hasn’t sought US citizenship in a profile earlier this year for Interview magazine. “Barbados will always be home,” she said. “One hundred percent. I’m still a citizen after all these years.”

Her two children RZA and Rocky with rapper A$AP Riot were born in the US.