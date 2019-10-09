CHEAT SHEET
SOLIDARITY
Rihanna Says She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show to Support Colin Kaepernick
In a candid cover story for Vogue, Rihanna spoke out about her upcoming music, her views on politics, and her decision to turn down the opportunity to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. The 31-year-old singer and fashion mogul explained that she “absolutely” made the call in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who famously took a stand against police brutality directed at people of color by kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games.
“I couldn’t dare do that,” RiRi said, referring to accepting the coveted performance slot. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler.” She then took direct aim at the NFL, saying, “There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.” The star went deep into her political views throughout the profile, condemning gun violence and defending the rights of immigrants.
After Rihanna turned down the gig, Maroon 5 stepped in, with guest appearances from Travis Scott and Big Boi. It was recently announced that J.Lo and Shakira will be tackling the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.