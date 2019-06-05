1. WORK WORK WORK
Rihanna Is Now the Wealthiest Female Musician in the World
Rihanna’s music, makeup, and upcoming luxury fashion brand have collectively made her the wealthiest female artist in the world, Forbes reports. The 31-year-old entrepreneur tops the financial charts at $600 million—ahead of divas including Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million). The bulk of her fortune comes from her business partnership with LVMH, the co-owner of her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, which launched in September 2017 at Sephora. The line, which benefited from Rihanna’s fame and her 71 million Instagram followers, brought in $100 million in sales after only a few weeks on the shelves. After a mere 15 months on the market, the brand raked in an estimated $570 million in revenue. The whole enterprise is worth more than $3 billion. LVMH, which is run by billionaire Bernard Arnault, owns an estimated 50 percent of it. According to Forbes, Rihanna owns about 15 percent.