Rihanna Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3 Ahead of Met Gala

Pete Hegseth cannot get enough of Signal. The Defense Secretary used the encrypted messaging app at least a dozen times for official Pentagon business, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. That included directing aides to inform foreign governments of unfolding military operations. Unclassified yet still sensitive information was also revealed, along with his schedule and media appearances. According to two sources, Hegseth sent texts in the app from an unsecured line in his Pentagon office, along with his personal phone. He is said to have set up many of the chats himself, though an aide, identified as Marine Col. Ricky Buria, is said to have also posted on Hegseth’s behalf. Buria, according to The Journal, is the one who posted Houthi military attack plans with a Signal group chat that included Hegseth’s wife, brother and lawyer. Both the Pentagon and Buria did not comment when approached by The Journal. Hegseth’s incessant use of Signal was first highlighted after The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a group chat with senior Trump administration officials, who chose to use Signal to discuss the Defense Department’s daily operations despite the Pentagon having its own communication network.
Rihanna made a fashionable pregnancy announcement ahead of the Met Gala. The singer posed on the streets of New York, donning a monochrome gray outfit with her baby bump peeking out in photos posted by photographer Miles Driggs on Instagram Monday evening. Rihanna shares two sons—RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months—with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple first made their relationship public in November 2020. “We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna told British Vogue in February 2023. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.” Rocky, a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, previously said he and Rihanna “do a real great job at collaborating and making children.” “I think that’s our best creation so far,” he told Complex in November 2023. “Nothing’s better than that.”
Rosie O’Donnell‘s commitment to not living in Donald Trump‘s America a second time is unmatched, as the former talk show host sold her New York City penthouse for less than half its value, according to Page Six. O’Donnell announced that she was moving herself and her 12-year-old child to Ireland after the 2024 election results, and has since said she hasn’t regretted the decision. It’s a good thing too, since her penthouse home at 255 E. 49th Street, which she paid $8 million for in 2017, was sold for just $4.75 million last month. She didn’t price it to give away, the site reports, as the initial listing had the property priced at $8.3 million. O’Donnell became a regular target for Trump when the media personality became one of his fiercest critics. Last month, O’Donnell told CNN, “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.” In March she acknowledged that the move was an adjustment, but the right thing for her family: “It’s not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”
A month after sparking feud rumors, former White Lotus co-stars may have reconciled. As of Monday, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have officially re-followed each other on Instagram. Rumors of a rift between the pair first ignited ahead of the show’s April 6 season finale, when fans noticed the actors, who frequently interacted on Instagram, were no longer following each other. Co-star Jason Isaacs seemed to poke fun at the feud rumors over the weekend when he posted a series of selfies with Goggins captioned, “Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” However, it seems like this may still be a touchy subject, at least for Goggins. The actor recently shut down an interview with The Times after the interviewer repeatedly asked about Wood. Neither actor has publicly addressed the rumors, but when questioned about unfollowing his former co-star, Goggins said, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.”
Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” may be an anthem for feminists, but that doesn’t mean she identifies as one. While promoting her upcoming EP, Happy Tears, Gaynor told Metro that while it might be “dangerous” to shirk off the label, she’s never identified as a feminist. In fact, Gaynor thinks that being called one has been the “biggest misconception” in her six-decade career. Instead, when fans ask her if she’s a feminist, the singer’s typical response is, “No. Not really. I love men.” Gaynor only caused more confusion when she attempted to explain further, saying, “I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognize a woman’s strengths and who... realize that we are to be partners and not opponents.” Which is... somehow not feminism. But fans shouldn’t fret too much: Gaynor still loves performing the song. Just don’t call it feminist.
A Morning Joe guest made a wild claim that FBI Director Kash Patel spent more time at nightclubs than doing his actual job—but it appears the claim may not be true. MSNBC contributor and former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi claimed on Friday he had heard Patel has “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building,” referring to the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover headquarters. But on Monday, the show ultimately walked back the claim. “Let’s circle back to a segment from Friday’s show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said. “At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.” Figliuzzi has not addressed the comments on his Bluesky account.
Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on video-messaging service Skype after 22 years. For years synonymous with online video calls, the pioneering service was first launched in 2003, acquired by eBay in 2005, and then sold to Microsoft for $8.5 billion in 2011. But the rise of competitors like FaceTime and Zoom—and the failure to recapture the market it once dominated during the COVID-19 pandemic—effectively sealed the platform’s fate. As of May 5, the service is dead, with Microsoft positioning Teams as its successor. The remaining user base can now log in to Teams using Skype credentials. “If they do want to come to Teams, then the first run is pretty instantaneous because we’ve already done the work on the backend to restore their contacts, message history, and call logs,” Amit Fulay, vice president of product at Microsoft, told The Verge in February. Microsoft first announced it would shut down the service in February.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced plans to pay illegal immigrants $1,000 to “self-deport.” In a press release Monday, the DHS revealed that migrants who use the CBP One app to notify authorities of their intent to leave the country will receive travel assistance and be given lower priority for detention and deportation. “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Noem said during the announcement. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” she added. She also bragged that the initiative is a “70 percent savings for U.S. taxpayers” because it currently costs an average of $17,121 to arrest, detain, and remove people who are in the U.S. illegally, according to the DHS. President Donald Trump spoke about a potential stipend plan last month. “We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them—if they’re good, if we want them back in—to get them back in as quickly as we can,” he claimed in an interview with Fox Noticias.
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has once again had a run-in with a bird at the White House. Standing in the same spot where a pigeon tried to land on his head less than a month ago, Doocy was again accosted by a winged crusader during a live broadcast Monday. The senior White House correspondent was wrapping up a segment on President Trump’s order to reopen Alcatraz as a prison when America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino asked if he was “dodging birds again” as one flapped over his head. “There is a bird!” Doocy said, ducking for cover. “Yes, I am! I don’t know. I need to, like, shave my head. What’s going on?” Perino replied: “It’s because you’re so tall, and so cute.” Doocy then suggested that Trump should “send the birds to Alcatraz!” Last month, Doocy was on the lawn when another bird set upon him during a Fox & Friends segment. “A bird just landed on my head! I did not like that at all!” he shouted as the panel burst into laughter. “That is probably so dirty,” Doocy added, before appealing to the president to take action. “President Trump, if you are watching upstairs, we gotta do something about these birds.”
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and President Donald Trump shared a brief but cordial conversation at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to a new report. The far-right militant approached Trump on Saturday alongside a member of the club to thank the president for his Jan. 6-related pardon, an interaction that led to a roughly 10-minute discussion, The New York Times reported Sunday. Trump, for his part, reportedly said that his supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election had been grossly mistreated. “He called me and my Mother over while we were at dinner and said he was sorry for what @JoeBiden did to all J6ers,” Tarrio wrote on X. I thanked him for giving me my life back. He replied with…I Love You guys. To the J6ers he wanted me to send y’all a message…He said…Thank you.” The White House did not respond to the Times’ request for comment on the interaction.