Rihanna Tells ‘Vogue’: ‘Why Should You Be Hiding Your Pregnancy?’
MATERNITY JEANS R.I.P.
Pop icon and multi-hyphenate mogul Rihanna was revealed to be Vogue magazine’s May 2022 cover star on Tuesday, and the superstar, who’s pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, shared her thoughts on the aesthetic restrictions of conventional maternity wear.
Since unveiling her baby bump in January while shirtless and swathed in a hot pink Chanel overcoat, Rihanna has been hitting the town in a kaleidoscope of subversively revealing outfits that highlight her pregnancy rather than conceal it. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” Rihanna told Vogue. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”
Her philosophy is celebrated in Vogue’s latest cover story, photographed by famed celebrity portraitist Annie Leibovitz. In one shot, Rihanna is clad only in a white, voluminous Marc Jacobs coat and a pair of briefs by Savage X Fenty, her own lingerie brand. On the cover, the star locks eyes with the camera in a bright red lace bodysuit by the Tunisian couturier Alaïa. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna said. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”