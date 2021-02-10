CHEAT SHEET
Rihanna to ‘Pause’ Fenty, Her LVMH Clothing Line
Rihanna and LVMH will “pause” the Fenty fashion label, WWD reports. The line, which debuted in 2019, is said to have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. A rep for LVMH confirmed to WWD: “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.” This does not affect Rihanna’s popular Savage lingerie label or Fenty, her cosmetics empire. LVMH is said to want to “concentrate” on developing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. With the release of her clothing line, Rihanna became the first Black woman to lead a luxury brand at LVMH.