Rihanna declined to perform at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show because she “supports [former NFL quarterback] Colin Kaepernick,” a source told Us Weekly. “The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” the source told the magazine. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.” Kaepernick became the face of the NFL controversy when he began kneeling during the national anthem at football games to protest police brutality. He has been a free agent since 2017 and recently returned to the spotlight in Nike’s new “Just Do It” campaign. Maroon 5 will be the halftime show performer this year, and the magazine reports that rapper Cardi B could appear as a musical guest at the show.
